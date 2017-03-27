Jim's Gems: Transformation

Whether you realize it or not, life’s about transformation. It’s a safe bet very few of us look the same as just a few years ago. Also, it’s a certainty your thoughts, knowledge and ideas have been undergoing a transformation over the years.

For most of society the transformation journey isn’t like an explosion of energy but it happens primarily in evolutionary stages – one gradual step at a time.

Are you killing time or are you bringing it to life through positive action? What you do with this moment in time matters a great deal because this very special moment is the most valuable thing you now have to work with.

Are you being a burden or are you being useful by providing value? There’s something valuable and unique that you can contribute not only to you but to others as well. It might amaze you but your outlook will brighten as soon as you do contribute.

Do you continually make excuses or do you explore and take advantage of all the opportunities that surface daily? If you’re missing out, you need to make adjustments. With a positive, focused and purposeful approach, you can transform the challenges into opportunities which will bring meaningful rewards.

Are you getting from life what you expect or desire? If not, ask yourself, “What can I make more positive and meaningful about what I’m putting into my life?”

Each moment you live is your chance to have a real and powerful influence on the way your life unfolds itself. You must realize that every decision, every priority, every thought and every action will make a difference! Those differences will tip the balance scale in your direction, every time as long as you are committed to transforming yourself into someone who embraces knowledge and change.

Think about it…