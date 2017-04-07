Jim's Gems: You Become What You Think

Henry Ford hit the target when he said, “Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t—you’re right.”

The person who you are acts steadily and powerfully in accordance with your most genuine thoughts. When you think it, there is a part of you that immediately begins to make it happen.

Certainly you may not be able to choose all thoughts which "pop" into your head, but you definitely decide that thoughts to dwell upon. According to the National Science Foundation, the average person has 12,000 to 50,000 thoughts per day but the vast majority of these thoughts are nonsensical.

You become the willing and dedicated servant of the thoughts you choose to dwell upon. It’s true that the thoughts you hold most often and most prominently in your mind set the agenda for the reality of your life—current as well as what’s to come.

The focus of your thinking becomes important when you realize the following formula RT = E + B. Your thoughts create results, which stem from your emotions, from which your behavior is created. It is actually your behavior that produces results whether it's good or not so good.

Therefore, as each day goes by, you draw from life what you chose to think into it. Whether your thoughts are large or small, your very thoughts point you in a direction that your life just dutifully follows. Your thoughts are actually paving the road for your life’s journey.

As Henry Ford reminded us so many years ago, when you truly convince yourself that something must be done, it gets done! The flip side is also just as true as when you decide that something is impossible for you, it's just not going to happen!

Your thoughts control and direct the dynamic energy that is your life. In each moment, in each situation and in response to each challenge, you can choose the thoughts that serve you best.

For a moment of clear consciousness, consider the unbelievably awesome and powerful choice you possess when you select which thoughts to think. Consequently from your choices your life’s path lays out for you to dutifully follow.

If you want different results in your life, you may want to choose more carefully what you’re thinking about. You’re the only one that has this incredible power. Mike Dooley, entrepreneur and best-selling author, says “Choose Them wisely: Thoughts Become Things.”

Think about it …