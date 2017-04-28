Jim's Gems: Positive Thinking

Positive thinking plays such an important role in success. To be successful, we need to think of ourselves as being successful. Once we truly think success, our subconscious causes us to act on our positive thoughts.

Everyone has failed occasionally, but have you ever thought about the root cause of failure? Likely the most common root cause of failure is our attitude. If we truly respect ourselves and the work we’re doing, that work will bring results of great value to our personal and professional life.

Researchers say the average person has 50,000 or more thoughts per day! The thousands of thoughts we think each day actually form a filter through which we experience life. The big concern is what our filter is keeping out and what it’s letting into our world?

The choices which get through our filtering process determine the direction our life. Those choices flow directly from what we’re thinking.

To be successful, we need to think success, think positive, think empowering thoughts of achievement and fulfillment. We need to think of the most desirable possibilities then we can construct the pathways in our thoughts to those possibilities.

No one can do this for us. It is something we must do ourselves but it definitely is doable. It doesn’t take any special learning or education. Think success again and again until there is no room in our mind for any doubt or thoughts of failure!

When we act boldly on our positive thoughts, we will attain the success we deserve. Don’t let anyone tell you differently. It is really up to you and you can get started right away. Your positive actions, combined with positive thinking, will result in success.

Think about it…