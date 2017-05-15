Jim's Gems: Clarity is Key

Are things in your personal or professional life going the way you’ve planned? For most of us, the answer is “no!"

If that’s the case, it’s likely because you haven’t defined your objectives with enough clarity. When you can clearly express what you want to achieve, you’re well on your way to making it happen.

Certainly you have advantages or disadvantages which will help or hinder your journey toward your end goal. Even though you absolutely have the means and the ability to experience the outcomes you desire, you require something more. To utilize the power of your ability, though, you must be completely clear about where to direct that ability.

When you are vague or inconsistent about where you want to go, or what you want to do, you won’t go anywhere or achieve much of anything. An absolutely essential part of success is precisely defining what that success will look like once we achieve it. To paraphrase a line in Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, "If you don’t know where you’re going, any road will get you there."

You need to go beyond simply wishing for something better or hoping something will happen. You need to spend quality time in deep thought to figure out exactly what that something looks like, what it feels like, and the impact it’ll have on your personal or professional life.

Don’t dwell on what you don’t want to happen. Instead create your vision of what you truly want to accomplish. You must get completely clear about what you do want to have happen. Only then you’ll discover that you are indeed able to make it happen. Think about it, and you’ll realize that you are extremely well equipped and intended for achievement.