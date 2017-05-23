Jim's Gems: Transformation

Take a quiet moment to imagine transforming your greatest frustrations into valuable and lasting accomplishments? Once you’ve done this, you’re well underway to achieving great and wonderful things. When you can imagine it, you have what’s necessary to begin to make it happen.

Some of life’s greatest achievements come from frustration, but that will only happen when you fully understand the root cause of that frustration. Once you can clearly understand what’s been holding you back, take the necessary steps to turn it around. It may not seem to be reasonable, but there is transforming energy in frustration. That power is just waiting to be put to positive use.

Each frustration you encounter is an opportunity to break through to a new level of achievement. Each weakness is an opportunity to develop new strength. Every disappointment can help build your desire and commitment to success.

History is full of wonderful stories of people who have transformed their frustrations into significant success by being able to turnaround difficult and challenging situations. What opportunities for transformation exist in your own life at this very moment? They do exist so what actions do you plan to initiate to turn frustration into success and fulfillment?

In life there is always a lot of room for improvement. The frustrations, shortcomings, pains and annoyances serve to highlight the way for improving your life and those who are encircled in your world.

Instead of regretting or complaining about your situation, choose to make positive use of what is happening. Yes, the choice is actually yours and no one else can make it happen for you. There is so much empirical evidence that people who are achievers rarely sat back and let things happen. They used their imagination to sort things out then made it happen. It wasn’t always easy but they didn’t just sit around complaining about it. They transformed life into the best they could imagine. There is absolutely no reason you can’t do the same thing, so what’s holding you back?

Think about it…