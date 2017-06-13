Jim's Gems: Move Forward

The late John Denver released a song titled “Today is the First Day in the Rest of My Life” in 1968. For some of you this was before your time, but it’s likely a safe bet you’ve heard a similar phrase, "today is the first day in the rest of your life," many times. Have you ever thought about what that phrase really means?

Today is the first day in the rest of your life. If you’re happy with your life, you can make it better starting today. If you’re not totally pleased, today is your opportunity to make progress toward creating value. Right now, this very minute, is the moment to begin your journey.

The wonderful thing is that you don’t have to have your journey completely mapped out to get started. It’s not as ridiculous as it sounds. Early in my career, a mentor told me "it was ok to be unsure of your next step as long as you’re moving forward. If you’re not sure how to proceed, go ahead and get started anyway. The way to work out the details is to remain flexible but jump in, get your feet wet and get to work!"

One thing is certainly true. Only so much time is available to us and it’s up to us how that time is used. Each moment that flows into your life will flow out again just as quickly. While you have the time that is made available, you can transform that moment into something meaningful that will ensure a lasting accomplishment.

Ensure that the steps you make continue to move you forward with purpose. Make a little bit of progress, over and over. Soon, you will have created wonderful value in your life and for those who are involved in your life.

This is within your grasp. You can do it because you are alive, aware of your surroundings, and willing to move forward to achieve whatever it is you wish to achieve. Whatever your situation, whatever your circumstance, you can make something positive and valuable from it.

It’s up to you so choose now to make progress by moving forward in order to allow positive momentum to take hold. There’s absolute certainty that it’s within your grasp to feel the wonderment of being the creative person you can be. I believe it was the late Art Linkletter, author and television personality, who said “the rest of your life could be the best of your life.” All you have to do is make the effort to move forward to make it happen.