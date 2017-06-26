Jim's Gems: This Day

Even by itself, this day is filled with huge value. But…in addition, this day also gives you the opportunity to prepare for the days, weeks, months and years which follow.

Therefore, living this day with purpose, gratitude and integrity will provide you with a double reward. In addition to making this day the most fulfilling it can be in this very moment in time, you are also preparing yourself for all the time that follows.

There is nothing more frustrating than to have the opportunity of a lifetime come along when you are not prepared to seize its promise. You don't have to let that happen to you. Approach each day as an opportunity to make the most out the time you’ve been given. Use it to prepare diligently for the future. The two go hand in hand.

Make the most out of every moment by putting yourself in position to meet the golden opportunities when they open up to you. Always keep in mind that what you do today sets the stage for all your tomorrows.

I remember reading somewhere that our lives are but a large collection of single days one right after another. In the end the lives we choose to live will be determined by how we choose to spend each day.

Embrace each day individually and discover the potential that it holds. No matter how many days you will have each one of us have been given this one day so make the most of it. Booker T. Washington once said, “Success in life is founded upon the attention to the small things rather than to the large things.”

Fill your day with positive purpose and all the focused effort you can give. In doing so you'll prepare the way for an even brighter future.

Think about it…