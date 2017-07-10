Jim's Gems: Overcome

Sometimes the path forward seems to be getting more difficult. When that happens, that's no reason to give up on your hopes and dreams. Though it may not seem like it at this moment in time, it might mean that you're making real progress toward your goal.

I have a friend who’s a mountain climber. He’s told me many times that the mountain becomes more rugged and steep the closer you get to the summit. This is expected so you keep going, keep climbing, keep making the effort, and soon you find yourself standing on the summit.

The difficulties you encounter might just be the same as with the mountain climber. It is evidence that you're making progress on your journey to whatever you desire. You should make use of those challenges, not as an excuse to stop, but rather as a platform from which to push forward.

Many achievers come to realize that the greatest achievements come in response to their greatest challenges! Almost everyone has heard the proverb “when the going gets rough, the tough gets going.” Although the creator is in dispute it’s useful to embrace that belief that when the going gets tough you are in the presence of profound opportunity for success.

There’s no doubt that when there is much that must be done, there is also huge value just waiting to be created – by you! All that’s needed to claim that value and the reward that comes with it is to boldly step forward, reach out with determination and claim it.

Will it be easy? Very few things in life are easy. It will take commitment and dedication to overcome the roadblocks. However, there is a way. If the path doesn’t exist then make your own path. Whatever may come, whatever may seem to block your path, you must choose to keep moving. Any other decision can not get you were you want to be. If you chose to overcome the obstacles, there are truly magnificent rewards just on the other side of your persistent efforts.

Think about it…