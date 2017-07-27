Jim's Gems: You Have to Fight for It

There is one thing I've come to realize. You're going to have to fight for every single thing, forever and ever. It's really unlikely that they will pick you, anoint you or hand you the brass ring or the audience and support you seek.

No one will ever realize just how extraordinary you are, how generous, charismatic, or caring you really are.

That pretty much doesn't happen, except for just a handful of people who win some sort of cosmic lottery, who get "discovered" at a drug store and made a movie star, who are on the fast track to CEO of a Fortune 500 company, who get the big label deal and the gold records, merely for being in the right place at the right time.

Those people, it turns out, those few "fortunates," end up unhappy souls with little purpose in life and have a phony facade. At some point in your life you might imagine that you'd like to be in their shoes, but they spend every day feeling both entitled and fraudulent.

You, on the other hand, get the privilege of the struggle, of working your butt off to make a difference. You are really among the fortunate who have a purpose to your life. You are the quinine people that are the heart and soul of society. There may not be people standing in line to get your autograph but that doesn't lessen the importance that you have made of your life. You are leaving a legacy that is worth more than those seemingly lucky few who have such aimless lives.

Think about it...