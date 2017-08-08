Jim's Gems: Plan for Success

One of the main differences between success and failure is planning. Results are only as good as your plan.

Confucius reportedly said, “A man who does not think and plan long ahead will find trouble right at his door."

If you don’t have a plan, seemingly random circumstances will make one for you, but you likely won’t like the options very much. My father used to say that if you’re dying of thirst it’s too late to dig a well.

Decide what you really would like, make a plan and go for it. Success is no more complicated than that. Remember the difference between success and failure can be very subtle.

The energy and time you spend can either take you toward your dreams or it can keep you in the service of someone else’s dreams. For a more fulfilling life, the majority of people would choose to follow their own dreams.

First, decide precisely how you would like your world and, subsequently, your life to be. In order to do this you must explore your own most deeply held values, purposes and beliefs.

The most dismal failures are not caused by the inability to reach a goal. Most failures are the result of not having a clear and meaningful enough goal.

As a student of Earl Nightingale, the “Dean of Personal Development," I remember one of his many profound quotes which has stayed with me through the years, “All you need is the plan, the road map, and the courage to press on to your destination.”

Know exactly where you intend to go, and you’re much more likely to get there. To paraphrase Earl Nightingale, have a plan, follow it with persistence, and enjoy being where you sincerely choose to be.

Think about it…