Jim's Gems: Attitude is Everything

Attitude is everything. Someone once said “life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.”

Bottom line—the attitude you have is more about the attitude you have chosen. When you find that you've worked your way into a negative mindset, you have what it takes to also work your way back out. No one can do this for you. A negative attitude is like an automobile without gas. If you don’t take the initiative to add fuel to the tank you’re not going to get where you want to go.

You can truly change your environment by changing the way you look at it. In an instant, by realizing you have the power, you can reverse the negative force by injecting new positive energy and enthusiasm into your life.

In what kind of environment do you wish to live? In this very moment of time, you can adopt an attitude that will make that environment appear before your very eyes. All it takes is a conscious personal effort.

No doubt much of what happens all around you is out of your control. And yet you can completely control what is most important and meaningful in your life. You can decide for yourself what it all means. And you can choose what to make of it all.

The question that must be answered is “Do you want to stay in your current mental state of negativity or are you ready to live life completely on your own terms, with positive purpose and passion?" Thomas Jefferson said, “Nothing can stop the man with the right mental attitude from achieving his goal; nothing on earth can help the man with the wrong mental attitude.”

The decision is yours to make. When you are ready to change things around all that’s needed is to change your attitude from negative to positive. It’s all about power and you have what it takes to make a significant change in your life and the lives of those who surround your world.

Think about it…