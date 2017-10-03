Taking Measure

Today’s on-the-go-consumers demand products that can multitask, from portable meal kits and one-minute makeup to smartphones that can measure your heartbeat or control your thermostat. Pocket-sized, titanium survival tools equipped with items like a knife, screwdriver, flashlight and can opener have joined the ranks as common, everyday carry items.

On manufacturing and production floors coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) are also being asked to multitask and to share the workload with other measurement tools like gages and comparators. While tool choice remains dependent on application, accuracy and part shape, market drivers are also influencing equipment selection.