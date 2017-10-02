Industry HeadlinesManagementQuality Exclusives
Evaluating Electronics Contract Manufacturers from Two Perspectives: Supply Chain Management and Engineering

October 2, 2017
When OEMs outsource printed circuit boards or electronic box build assemblies, the primary criteria when selecting a contract manufacturer has always boiled down to cost, quality and delivery. However, with so many companies claiming to deliver these three key elements, it can be difficult to assess if a current or future contract manufacturer is truly reaching what should be a very high bar.

Ultimately, differentiating between the available options requires contemplating the question from two points of view: supply chain management and engineering. Although there is commonality between the two, both have unique perspectives in what they require, and expect, from an electronics contract manufacturer.

