Capitalizing on the Convergence of Manufacturing Quality, IoT and Lean

The industrial internet of things (IIoT) is moving from a future promise to real-world strategy as manufacturers seek to transform sensor data into actionable insights. In fact, research firm MarketsandMarkets predicts that the worldwide IIoT market will grow to $195.47 billion by 2022.

The internet of things (IoT) will play a particularly critical role in optimizing manufacturing quality as robots and machine controls increasingly become an integral part of the plant floor, serving to accelerate throughput and improve repeatability. Yet equipment will wear and eventually experience failures over months and years of operation. Meanwhile, people involved in manufacturing processes as well as material handling, maintenance, and manual data capture can introduce mistakes. By capturing, analyzing and communicating data from IoT sensors in real time, manufacturers can identify and even predict issues before they become problematic.