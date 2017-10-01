New Products

CyberMetrics InSPC Software

October 1, 2017
KEYWORDS CyberMetric / database maintenance / software / statistical process control (SPC)
CyberMetrics announces the release of InSPC® statistical process control software. InSPC gives you the speed and flexibility needed for real-time control over your processes. Now you can make decisions that truly reduce process variation. Two versions are available depending on your database management needs. InSPC - from the makers of GAGEtrak®.

CyberMetrics Corporation

(800) 777-7020

www.cybermetrics.com

Booth 1628

