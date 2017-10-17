GE Fuse’s open innovation platform invites NDT professionals to co-create solutions

General Electric (GE), founded 125 years ago by Thomas Edison and others, has succeeded in part because of the company’s willingness to take risks and embrace new technology. The most recent example of this mindset is a new startup called Fuse.

Launched by GE in 2016, Fuse is a crowdsourcing platform that allows users worldwide to work with GE engineers on a variety of projects. The initial focus of the project is on nondestructive testing (NDT) for aerospace applications, with projects such as “On-Wing Engine Inspection” and “Measuring Reflective Objects.”