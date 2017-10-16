Education and Manufacturing in Sync

VINCENNES, IN — Vincennes University, a flagship Haas Technology Education Center (HTEC) in Vincennes, IN, and Flying S Inc in Palestine, IL offer an example of education working in lock-step with a real-world industry partner.

U.S. manufacturing has been trying to pull the nose up on the work force development crisis for the past several years. Many open job recommendations have gone unfilled due to a lack of qualified candidates; while at the same time, manufacturing technology and work flow processes have continued to evolve, in essence creating a moving target to be fulfilled. An example of this is metrology, which includes quality inspection, reporting, reverse engineering, assembly guidance, and tool building.