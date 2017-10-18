Renishaw Neuromate Stereotactic Robot to Assist During Surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital Epilepsy Center

BOSTON — Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH) has become the latest world leading health organization in the United States of America to have a neuromate stereotactic robot installed.

BCH hosts a National Association of Epilepsy Centers (NAEC) accredited Level 4 Epilepsy Center, and the team plans to begin integrating their newly installed neuromate into their Stereoelectroencephalography (SEEG) procedures. The neuromate’s role will be to assist in positioning the intracerebral electrodes which identify the epileptogenic zone. The robotic system integrates with BCH’s existing stereotactic neurosurgery infrastructure for reduced procedure times and enhanced surgical capabilities.