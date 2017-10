The Quality Show, the only tradeshow exclusively focused on quality manufacturing, kicked off its second year at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL on Tuesday, October 23.

The biennial event from BNP Media and Quality magazine began when the exhibit hall opened at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, and attendees continued to network with process improvement vendors during a welcome reception on the show floor from 5-7 p.m.