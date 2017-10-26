Quality Show Recap: Thursday, October 26

ROSEMONT, IL — Exhibitors, attendees and speakers explored the latest in inspection, process improvement, and metrology during The Quality Show’s third and final day Thursday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL.

The biennial event from BNP Media and Quality magazine opened Tuesday afternoon and concluded Thursday. Attendees from more than 28 countries and 48 states registered for the show, which also included a welcome reception on the show floor Tuesday evening, and a networking event Wednesday night in the ballroom.