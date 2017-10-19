Jim's Gems: Extraordinary

If you want to get lost in the crowd, be ordinary. Do what has already been done. If you want to have plenty of competition, do only what is easy—be ordinary.

However, if you want to stand out from the crowd, to be part of the bigger picture or take an active part in change, listen to your own unique voice and go beyond the ordinary. If you wish to be known as someone who can get things done or want to be an exceptional leader, be willing to take on the most difficult challenges to become extraordinary.

If you want people to pay attention to what you're saying, then speak up. Speak the truth in a way that has never been heard before. Stand up and stand out to be noticed.

The way to be truly extraordinary is to be yourself. The way to be memorably impressive is to act upon and fulfill your own best intentions. Being extraordinary is someone who’s recognized as being remarkable. Someone who stands out.

There is real, exceptional greatness already within you. Through your own efforts, with your own commitment and integrity, you can let that greatness flow out from you and into outstanding achievements.

You always have the option of living an extraordinary life. With your attitude, with your thoughts, with your actions, choose that option now and always.

Extraordinary is not defined as a single act of greatness or wonderment. Don’t wait for extraordinary opportunities because they are usually unrecognizable as such. To become extraordinary, seize common everyday occasions and make them extraordinary by doing that little extra.

Think about it…