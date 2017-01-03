OSI Optoelectronics Annular Quadrant Backscatter Detectors

OSI Optoelectronics (OSIO), an OSI Systems Company, introduces Annular Quadrant Silicon Photodiodes. The new devices operate between 350 nm to 1100 nm and are used for backscatter reflectivity measurements.

The new silicon (Si) quadrant detector features an annular package design and includes a 200 µm laser-cut hole on the chip and the header that enables a fiber to be coupled from the back of the detector. This ensures that the detector sensing area is always normal to the direction of the light, reducing the need for angular compensation during backscatter measurements. Available in TO-5 and TO-8 metal packages, the active area on each element is 1.6 mm2 and 19.6 mm2 respectively. The element gap between the segments is ~0.10 mm. The spectral range is from 190 nm (min.) to 1100 nm (max.) with a typical peak wavelength of 980 nm. With responsivity at 790 nm, the typical A/W is 0.52.

OSI Optoelectonics’ new backscatter detector for reflectivity measurements operates between -20 °C and +60 °C. Storage temperatures range from -20 °C to +80 °C.

