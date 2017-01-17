Bill Carteaux to Chair the NAM’s Council of Manufacturing Associations 

WASHINGTON — The National Association of Manufacturers announced that Bill Carteaux, president and CEO of The Plastics Industry Association, will serve as chair of the NAM’s Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA) for a one-year term. Chris Jahn, president of The Fertilizer Institute, will serve as vice chair.

The CMA, made up of more than 260 industry-specific manufacturing associations, a powerful assembly of manufacturers and a vital arm of the NAM, will bolster the industry’s nationwide grassroots mobilization efforts and improve the competitiveness for manufacturers in the United States. CMA members serve an important role in working with the NAM to unite the manufacturing community, and ultimately the broader business community, on the common goals of strengthening the industry for more jobs, investment and innovation.

“President-elect Donald Trump and manufacturers across the country need strong partners to bring about the change Americans voted for in November,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “From the first hours of the Trump transition, when the CMA helped us bring more than 1,100 executives together to pledge their best efforts to unite the country, manufacturers have shown they’re ready to work with the new administration and new Congress and be the solution in moving policies that will realize the promise of manufacturing in the United States.

“Modern manufacturing is at the forefront of America’s knowledge economy, and the plastics industry is leading many new and exciting developments. Bill’s commitment to manufacturing and his unparalleled experience in the industry make him the perfect choice to serve as chair of the CMA this year. He continues to be a strong advocate in the business community, and his leadership will be a great asset to the industry as we strive to expand opportunities and create more good-paying jobs.”

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS), formerly SPI, is the only organization that supports the entire plastics supply chain, representing nearly one million workers in the $418 billion U.S. industry. Since 1937, PLASTICS has been working to make its members and the industry more globally competitive while advancing recycling and sustainability.

Carteaux previously served as vice chair of the CMA, and Jahn served as the second vice chair.

For more information, visit www.nam.org.