Hexagon Ultra-Portable Laser Tracker System

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence launched the latest addition to its range of laser tracker systems. The Leica Absolute Tracker AT403 has been designed to offer excellent portable metrology performance, and presents significant improvements in terms of speed and ease of measurement.

With full IP54 certification, an operating temperature range of -15°C to 45°C and the introduction of the RapidSight aim alignment tool, the Leica Absolute Tracker AT403 is able to provide CMM capabilities in a wide range of challenging measurement environments. Portable usage is further enhanced by WiFi connectivity, providing true access point functionality. The system’s updated distance meter technology is able to make improved use of the Leica B-Probe in terms of measurement speed and usability. It also delivers measurement process speed improvements for reflector measurements and supports the newly introduced continuous measurement functionality, which allows for the measurement of moving points for the first time within this level of the Leica Absolute Tracker range.

The Leica Absolute Tracker AT403 retains key features from its predecessors, such as the unrivalled PowerLock function, full battery operation and an ultra-large measurement volume of 320 meters (ø).

