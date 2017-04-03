Methods Machine Tools Expands Automation Footprint, Launches New Automation Center in Charlotte, NC.

SUDBURY, MA — To meet the growing demand for automation and robotics in manufacturing, Methods Machine Tools Inc., a supplier of innovative precision machine tools, 3D printing technology, automation and accessories, is expanding its automation capabilities, launching a new Automation and Integration Center in its Charlotte, N.C. facility.

The center, slated to open this spring and already ramping up, is staffed by systems integration engineers and will have a full range of equipment and capabilities from customer consultation to building cells and performing run-offs.

The 10,000 square-foot center will expand Methods’ existing automation program and provide innovative, state-of-the-art systems for customers throughout the U.S.

Automation is not a new concept at Methods. With existing automation centers in the company's Sudbury, MA headquarters and in Wixom, MI, Methods has been committed to automation for years, applying leading edge technology in a wide range of machine tool and robotic solutions from small automated centers to large, complex multi-function machining cells.

"Manufacturers are increasingly realizing that incorporating automation and robotics are key to their productivity, profitability, and future," said Mr. Bryon Deysher, president and CEO of Methods Machine Tools, Inc. "Our new Automation and Integration Center will provide expanded capability for all projects spanning the U.S. and enhance the value of our customer experience at every level. I envision the future need for expanding this model in other regions of the U.S. as well."

For more information, visit www.methodsmachine.com.