TriMet Consulting to Serve CNC and CMM Programming Needs of Manufacturers

TAMPA, FL — TriMet Consulting launched its consultancy service for the growing number of manufacturers who want on-demand, expert-level CNC programming, CMM programming and other 3D data-driven services for industrial design-to-inspection applications.

The company assembled a team of industry advisors with market knowledge and hands-on expertise in manufacturing and metrology applications. TriMet Consulting has industry connections with top tier OEMs, a mastery of industry best practices, and an experienced team to deliver superior programming results for CNC (Computer Numerical Control) milling applications and CMM (Coordinate Measuring Machines) inspection routines.

TriMet Consulting, a Tampa, FL company, seeks to unlock the bottlenecks in production, measurement and inspection to lead manufacturing companies toward quality products and processes. The company is well-versed in metrology-assisted applications for low-volume, large-scale manufacturing, as well as complex parts programming for low-to- high volume production runs. The consulting team looks forward to working with manufacturers who are trending away from paper toward the full digital thread required for closed loop manufacturing, IoT and the smart factory.

"TriMet Consulting has emerged to meet industry demand for both manufacturing experts and programming professionals. There is an unprecedented push to reduce the log jam of CNC and CMM automation work needed to accelerate production of quality parts and products," said Tim Dobrinich, founder of TriMet Consulting. "Our full-service portfolio is built for faster and better problem resolution. We are excited about the prospect of helping companies realize much greater efficiency in their manufacturing processes with customized programming and inspection routines. This will allow larger manufacturers to reduce their backlogs and allow smaller manufacturers to set their sights on expanding their business."

For more information, visit www.TriMetGroup.com.