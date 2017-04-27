Renishaw's RA802 Pharmaceutical Analyser Wins Measurement Award

Renishaw's RA802 Pharmaceutical Analyser won the best measurement laboratory equipment award during Eurolab 2017.

The new RA802 is a compact benchtop Raman imaging system, designed exclusively for the pharmaceutical industry.

EuroLab 2017, now in its 19th year, combines the worlds of science and industry. EuroLab is the only trade show event in Poland dedicated to the laboratory industry; it's a source of information and knowledge surrounding state-of-the-art research methods and scientific techniques.

The judges commented, “We had very strong competition for this award but wanted to show with our decision that small could be beautiful! The compact RA802 Pharmaceutical Analyser system wowed us during the presentation, with its high quality, accuracy and speed of mapping, as well as ease of use and powerful data analysis software.”

The RA802 enables users to formulate tablets more efficiently by speeding up the analysis of tablet composition and structure. It brings together the chemical analysis power of Raman spectroscopy and advanced imaging technologies in a powerful, robust system. Users can reveal detailed chemical and physical information about the contents of their sample, from the distribution and size of API domains to the physical topography. The RA802 makes the highest performance Raman spectroscopy accessible to all users.

