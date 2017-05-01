Edmunds Gages Owner and Chairman Robert F. Edmunds, Jr. Dies at 72

Edmunds Gages Owner and Chairman Robert F. Edmunds, Jr. has died.

Robert “Bob” F. Edmunds, Jr. was born on May 20, 1944, in Hartford, CT to his parents, Robert F. Edmunds, Sr. and Dorothy M. Edmunds.

He attended Merrimack College in Andover, MA., where he majored in business and graduated with honors and then ultimately served on the board of trustees.

He earned an MBA with honors from the University of Hartford. He was owner and chairman of Edmunds Gages, a designer and builder of custom measuring equipment founded in 1950 by his father.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FAVARH, 225 Commerce Dr., Canton, CT 06019-2478. A wake and funeral will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 3 in St. Peter Claver Church, 47 Pleasant St., West Hartford, CT.

