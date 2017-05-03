Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Announces Track Highlights for HxGN LIVE 2017

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI — Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announced the highlights of its Manufacturing Intelligence track at HxGN LIVE 2017, Hexagon’s international conference.

The track program is designed to help managers and users expand their knowledge through expert sessions covering data-driven applications and solutions used to overcome everyday manufacturing and metrology challenges. Special guest speakers include Doug Duchardt, Hendrick Motorsports; Brian Brown, National Institute of Aviation Research (NIAR)/ Wichita State University; Al Metzel, Northrop Grumman and representatives from Honda Motor Company and Los Alamos National Laboratory.

The four-day event will be held at The Venetian Resort Hotel, Las Vegas, June 13–16, 2017. To register or for more information, visit www.hxgnlive.com.



From process control to closed loop manufacturing, the track agenda will reveal “the Shape of Potential” in the connected world of the Smart Factory where the digital thread informs processes every step of the way. Hexagon customers, partners, users and in-house subject matter experts provide an unrivalled diversity in the expanded number of topics covered this year. Management level sessions include “The Challenges of a Multi-Generational Workforce,” “Closed Loop Manufacturing: Improving Productivity, Quality and Profitability,” and “Evolving GD&T Standards.”



The Manufacturing Intelligence track features several industry-focused presentations such as medical, nuclear, aerospace, automotive, and more. Track highlights include “Transforming Lives – Designing a Cranial Prosthesis with Hexagon Technology,” “How to Outperform in Automotive Check Fixturing with Automated Non-Contact Measurement,” and “Scanning a Jet Wing in Four Minutes or Less.”



Users of Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence software and technologies will find an abundance of technical sessions covering applications of metrology, automation, precision manufacturing, statistical process control, CAD/CAM/CAE and sheet metal design and costing. A sampling of practical topics includes “Laser Scanning on the CMM vs. Laser Scanning with a Portable Arm or Tracker,” “Quality Assurance and Process Automation in Composite Production,” “How Machine Alignment Drives Increased Operating Efficiency and Profitability Gains,” and a master-level session entitled “Measurement Uncertainty of 3D Measurements.” PC-DMIS experts will also be on-hand in the PC-DMIS Metrology Lounge for consultations about software related topics on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.



About Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence



Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence helps industrial manufacturers develop the disruptive technologies of today and the life-changing products of tomorrow. As a leading metrology and manufacturing solution specialist, our expertise in sensing, thinking and acting – the collection, analysis and active use of measurement data – gives our customers the confidence to increase production speed and accelerate productivity while enhancing product quality.



Through a network of local service centers, production facilities and commercial operations across five continents, we are shaping smart change in manufacturing to build a world where quality drives productivity. For more information, visit HexagonMI.com.