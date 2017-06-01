Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence Industrial Robotic Calibration and ISO-based Performance Test Solution

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence announced its new solution for the calibration and performance testing of industrial robot systems. The RoboDyn software package, created in collaboration with the developers of SpatialAnalyzer, works in conjunction with a Leica Absolute Tracker to allow for the direct calculation of robot characteristics such as base and tool alignments and full DH parameters. Positioning accuracies are stated to the rigorous ISO 9283 certification standard.

The software’s calibration module provides a fast and intuitive process for aligning the robot with the laser tracker and then calibrating the robot’s kinematic configuration to improve absolute positioning accuracy. An ISO test module allows for performance testing according to the ISO 9283 standard, while a simulation module can be used to model and analyze line-of-sight issues and perform offline path creation prior to connection to the physical system.

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

HexagonMI.com