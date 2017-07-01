HEMCO Quality Control Room/Clean Lab

AMETEK VTI Instruments announced the introduction of its latest LXI instrument, the EX1401 a precision, 16-channel, isolated thermocouple and voltage measurement instrument.

The EX1401 delivers accuracies of ±0.20°C with 1000 V channel-channel isolation, built-in self-test capabilities, and independent 24-bit ADC’s per channel. Independent Cold Junction Compensation (CJC) -- implemented on a per channel basis -- and Open Thermocouple Detection (OTD) further enhance the instrument’s capabilities.

Unlike other thermocouple and voltage measurement instruments, the EX1401 offers Power over Ethernet+ (PoE+) and flexible DC power options for portable applications. With PoE+, the test engineer does not need to connect both data and power cables. The engineer simply places the instrument anywhere in a test chamber, or around the test article, and connects it to the network.

With the ability to acquire data at 20K samples/second/channel, the EX1401 can be deployed in situations that demand rapid responses to quickly changing conditions, including high-speed temperature transient applications. The EX1401 has application in automotive and battery testing; highly accelerated life test/ highly accelerated stress screening (HALT/HASS); health monitoring; and jet engine testing. It can be used in any test environment that requires accurate temperature measurement and repeatability.

An industry-standard LXI interface allows the EX1401 to be distributed and positioned close to the device-under-test, reducing the implementation and support costs associated with long cable lengths. That also reduces transducer cable lengths and associated coupled EMI interference, helping improve measurement accuracy. In addition, the instrument features a comprehensive, built-in self-test function that reports instrument status and problems, maximizing run-time performance.

A full-featured embedded web interface provides configuration and data displays, simplifying setup and usage. EXLab Express, VTI’s intuitive data acquisition software, is included with each instrument, eliminating the need for programming.

Parallel data storage and standalone autonomous operating modes further expand the utility of this versatile instrument. The EX1401 also supports IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP), allowing engineers to synchronize measurements from many devices throughout the test application.

Features include:

Typical accuracies of ±0.20°C

16-channel isolated universal thermocouple/voltage inputs

Power over Ethernet+ (PoE+)

20K samples/second/channel sample rate

24-bit ADC per channel

500 V channel-ground isolation

1000 V channel-channel isolation

Data logger acquisition mode

Built-in parallel data streaming

Full-featured embedded web interface

LXI Ethernet interface

8-bit bank isolated digital I/O

Compact 1U half-rack form factor

