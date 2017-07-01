Metrotomography Brings New Precision to CT

Modern manufacturing demands more precision than ever in both individual parts and assemblies. Computed tomography (CT) is a potentially valuable tool for ensuring that precision. In much the same way that a CAT scan produces a 3D image of the body, a computer assembles a series of two dimensional X-ray images taken of a rotated object. Software then joins them to produce a 3D representation.

CT has traditionally been used for nondestructive testing (NDT) to find internal flaws in parts without having to perform “surgery,” but meeting today’s needs requires better hardware, software and controller technology than has traditionally been used for industrial CT.