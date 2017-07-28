White Papers

Organizational Resilience and your Business Strategy

BSI-logo.jpg
July 28, 2017
KEYWORDS Cranfield School of Management / organizational success
Reprints
No Comments

Organizational change expert, Dr. David Denyer, presents a summary of decades of academic evidence, business insights and new thinking to help organizations become more resilient. This paper offers proven good practices from organizations across the globe that contribute to creating resilient organizations.

Click here to download the paper.

BSI

12950 Worldgate Drive

Suite 800

Herndon, VA 20170 

703.497.9000

inquiries.msamericas@bsigroup.com

www.bsigroup.com/en-us

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Quality Magazine. 

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.