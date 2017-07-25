SME's Fifth Annual '30 Under 30' Honors Young Achiever at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI — An engineer at Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence earned recognition in the fifth annual "30 under 30" issue of Manufacturing Engineering, a publication of the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) and Advanced Manufacturing Media. Tim Pheland, a manufacturing engineer at Hexagon, has been selected as an honoree in a field of 30 young men and women (all age 30 or younger at the time of nomination) who are professionals and students. His profile appears in the July issue of Manufacturing Engineering, which celebrates this group of talented individuals for their demonstrated achievements, leadership, and high-tech work in manufacturing. This SME recognition program emphasizes that the industry is evolving and advancing, and young people are enjoying careers in manufacturing that are important, challenging and rewarding.

Tim Pheland received his bachelors of science degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering from the University of Rhode Island. He began his engineering career working for a manufacturer of precision fasteners for the aerospace industry. Pheland accepted a position as a manufacturing engineer with Hexagon and continued to enhance his career with a Master’s degree in the same concentration. Three years ago, Tim joined the parts manufacturing department located at Hexagon's Quonset Point headquarters in Rhode Island. In his new engineering capacity, he focused on optimizing the company's CNC systems in the areas of programming and tooling. In just six months, his efforts resulted in a significant reduction in cycle time, as well as doubling throughput, enabling the department to improve quality and cut their "cost per part" in half.

"We are very pleased that one of Hexagon's rising stars has been recognized by the Society of Manufacturing Engineers (SME) 5th Annual “30 Under 30” list," states Steve Ilmrud, vice president of operations, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence North America. "Tim Pheland, a manufacturing engineer at our Rhode Island headquarters, is a shining example of the up-and-coming talent needed to push advanced manufacturing forward in the United States. Tim's dynamic leadership and focus on excellence in the parts manufacturing area has helped our team to significantly improve production processes and systems. And his optimization work continues today."

