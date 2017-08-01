Lapp Group EPIC ULTRA Connector Housings

Lapp Group USA has introduced enhancements to its EPIC® ULTRA rectangular connector housings with new covers and models aimed at the food and beverage industry or any other application that requires electrical connectors with high levels of corrosion resistance.

This corrosion-resistant HA ¾ family of housing is UL-50 Type 4, 4x and 12 rated and IP-65 approved. Its die-cast zinc and nickel-plated surface creates a conductive shell around the housing that virtually eliminates all EMC. The housings are available in several styles, including top and side entry hood, panel mount base, cable coupler, 90-degree surface mount base and 90-degree panel mount base with stainless steel screws for inserts.

Used with EPIC ULTRA bases and hoods, these high-quality, durable covers are made out of an FDA-approved, corrosion-resistant material and feature stainless steel levers and bolts. These covers are available in several sizes and surface mounts, including single lever and double lever, and their blue color provides excellent visibility.

Lapp’s EPIC® ULTRA rectangular connector housings feature a nickel-plated zinc housing, nickel-plated brass body and stainless-steel hardware. Together, these corrosion-resistant materials make the connector a good fit for applications that would simply be too harsh for traditional aluminum connectors. These applications include wind turbines, washdown machinery, offshore equipment, chemical processing lines, telecommunication installations and many other heavy industrial equipment. EPIC ULTRA’s housing also enhances electrical shielding performance and resists damage.

Lapp Group

https://lappusa.lappgroup.com