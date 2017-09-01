Air Gaging in a Quality Management System

In the quality world, air gaging ranks with micrometers, calipers, comparators, scales, CMMs and many other instruments in that they are all considered measurement and test equipment (M&TE).

Under quality standards such as ISO 9000, ISO 13485, AS9100 and IATF 16949A, a complete air gaging program will be comprised of not only the physical components that make up the gage but also the maintenance and calibration programs necessary to keep those components in an accurate operating state.