MFG.com Survey Assesses Impact of Trump Administration on Manufacturing

MARIETTA, GA — MFG.com has a survey underway gauging the expected impact of President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies on manufacturing and foreign trade.

From now until Dec. 16, MFG.com buyers and suppliers will have the opportunity to share their insights on how changing policies will affect their businesses in particular and U.S. manufacturing in general. MFG.com plans to issue a report summarizing the findings and analyzing the results in early 2017.

President-elect Trump campaigned on the promise to bring manufacturing back to the United States and to create new jobs. He also articulated plans to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and implement major tariff and tax law changes. All of these actions hold major consequences for U.S. firms.

The MFG.com survey addresses five key areas including the following:

General free trade

NAFTA

Immigrant labor

TPP

Chinese tariffs and currency manipulation

Bo Hagler, chief executive officer of MFG.com, said, “The United States is likely to experience major changes in its manufacturing, tax and foreign trade policies under the Trump administration. However, the exact form and impact of these changes are yet to be known. By tapping into expert opinion, we hope to gain insights on current practices, perceived effects and receptivity to the changes put forth by candidate Trump. We expect the data will be both interesting and revealing, as will the report to come.”

