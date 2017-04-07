Sphera Solutions Acquires Rivo Software, Expands Health and Safety Software Offerings and Cloud-Based Applications

CHICAGO — Sphera Solutions acquired Rivo Software, a global provider of cloud-based environmental, health, safety and risk management software.

Sphera Solutions is a global provider of operational excellence software and information services with a focus on operational risk, environmental health and safety (EH&S), and product stewardship,

The acquisition will expand Sphera’s portfolio of cloud-based applications, enhance its breadth of health and safety software solutions and services, and further increase its global presence.

With a suite of mobile solutions—operated through apps for iOS, Android and Windows mobile platforms—Rivo helps brands manage incidents, audits and inspections, corrective actions, and other corporate risk and compliance reporting. A leader in the health and safety market, with a predominant presence across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific, Rivo’s software is designed to provide visibility and control over enterprise-wide risk, ensuring businesses can be resilient in today's global operating environment.

“We believe it is critical to continue innovating and expanding our world-class products and services,” said Sphera President and CEO Paul Marushka. “With Rivo’s technology, Sphera now has the unique ability to offer customers the optimal flexibility—with both on-premise and cloud-based software options for managing risk and compliance.”

For Rivo customers, the acquisition provides access to a new and robust suite of complementary products as well as access to the large library of regulatory information and content. Customers also benefit from the industry’s largest, most experienced team of technical and product experts, and customer care specialists.

“This represents a significant win for the Rivo customer base,” said Kennet Partners’ Managing Director and former Rivo Board Member Hillel Zidel. “Sphera has led the Environmental, Health and Safety software and services market for more than a quarter century, and will instantly deliver value and depth with its people, processes and products.”

Rivo’s software expands Sphera’s cloud-based applications by delivering valuable new product features, functionality and technology to both Sphera and Rivo customers.

“This transaction represents Genstar’s continued commitment to invest in Sphera through organic and inorganic means,” said Geoff Miller, principal at Genstar Capital. “The Rivo acquisition builds upon Sphera’s leading presence in the marketplace and enterprise-wide integrated risk management platform.”

For more information, visit www.spherasolutions.com.