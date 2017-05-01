XIMEA Cameras With Sony CMOS Pregius Sensors

XIMEA has released more models with Sony CMOS Pregius™sensors and USB3 Vision.

It started with models based on IMX174, IMX252 and IMX250, and now XIMEA has made accessible to the general public the first units with Sony CMOS IMX255 sensor providing 8.9 Mpix at 43 Fps, as well as cameras using the Sony IMX253 sensor with 12.4 Mpix at 31 Fps. These newcomers are part of the xiC line of cameras enhanced with the ever popular USB3 interface.

All Sony’s models from the IMX family based on the Pregius™ technology have Global shutter and are able to supply 8, 10 or 12 bit high quality pictures with the Dynamic range higher than 70 dB, extraordinarily low noise, exceptional light sensitivity and remarkable color reproduction, at a speed much higher than Sony CCD equivalents.

To leverage the impressive image quality of the newest Sony sensors and their high speed using USB3, XIMEA has cast these ingredients into an extra small form factor housing, measuring only 26 x 26 x 33 mm and weighing just 38 grams. Power requirements are as low as 3 Watt which allows the cameras to be bus powered directly through the USB3 cable.

The interface is specified as “USB 3.1 Gen 1” and there is no practical difference from the well-known USB 3.0, still ensuring a high bandwidth of 5 Gbit/s. XIMEA offers various types of connectors - the default being standard USB 3.0 Micro-B, but it is also possible to supply camera variations with the new USB Type-C or Flex line connector ideal for embedded vision systems.

Free of charge, the XIMEA API/SDK supports Windows, Linux, Mac OSX and the most popular Machine Vision Libraries including MVTec Halcon, National Instruments Labview, OpenCV and Mathworks Matlab. An interesting option is a combination these miniature cameras with Linux ARM boards to further enhance the mobility of the overall system package.

Next level of speed, unbeatable form factor, attractive price, compatibility and customizability make XIMEA USB3 Vision cameras stand out from the crowd and will also make your applications shine.

