Hexagon Completes Acquisition of MSC Software

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN — Hexagon AB completed the previously announced acquisition of MSC Software, a U.S.-based provider of computer-aided engineering solutions, including simulation software for virtual product and manufacturing process development. Completion of the transaction was subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, which have now been obtained.

The acquisition strengthens Hexagon’s ability to connect the traditionally separate stages of design and production—integrating real-world data generated on the production floor with simulation data to further improve a customer’s ability to reveal and correct design limitations and production problems prior to manufacturing.

MSC has over 1,200 professionals in 20 countries.

MSC will be a fully owned subsidiary of Hexagon and operate under the Manufacturing Intelligence division.

