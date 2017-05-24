Fluke Helps Educators Upgrade their Labs with the Pressure Calibration Tool Grant Program

EVERETT, WA — Educators and process technicians alike understand that when it comes to pressure calibration and troubleshooting, the right test tools make all the difference.

The Fluke Pressure Calibration Tool Grant Program lets educators have a chance to win new Fluke pressure calibration tools for their labs by giving Fluke’s product design team input on the specific challenges facing technicians working in the process industries.



To submit for a grant, educators need to:

1. Explain, in the form of a written description of 500 words or less, how this new “ultimate” pressure calibrator would improve the current situation of pressure calibration in industry, improve their lab (and how it would be put to use), and how their lab exercises relate to real world applications.

2. Download and complete the Educators Tool Grant Submission Form.

3. Submit form to edu.pressure.grant@fluke.com by 11:59 p.m., June 30.

A panel of qualified Fluke employees will review each submission and will choose winners based on the following criteria: innovation and creativity (25 percent), technical skills demonstrated (25 percent), business value (25 percent), and presentation skills (25 percent).



One Grand Prize winner will win three Fluke Pressure Calibrators (a $24,000 value). One Second Place prize winner will win two Fluke Pressure Calibrators (a $16,000 value), and five Third Place prize winners each win one Fluke Pressure Calibrator (an $8,000 value).

Winners will be announced on July 21, 2017.

For more information, visit www.fluke.com/edugrant.