Close, But Not Quite Home

Rising wages in China and a weak peso again make Mexico an increasingly attractive destination for manufacturing.

June 1, 2017
Edward McMenamin
KEYWORDS manufacturing / nearshoring / reshoring
The Trump Administration’s contentious relationship with Mexico, possible changes to trade agreements and its public focus on American manufacturing has led some to reconsider moving jobs south-of-the-border. But what’s often lost in the rhetoric and public relations arm wrestling is the growing trend of nearshoring.

As opposed to offshoring, where American jobs are moved to another country, or reshoring, where those jobs come back, nearshoring describes when an American manufacturer moves jobs from far overseas, typically China, to our North American neighbors in Mexico or Canada.

