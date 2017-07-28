Do Executives See the Impact of Quality Improvement Projects?

A recent study indicates that more than half of executives get updates about quality only once a quarter, or less. Even organizations with robust quality improvement programs struggle to assess their full impact. How can quality professionals ensure that their results are understood at the highest levels of the organization?

Click here to download the paper.

