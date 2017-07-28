Do Executives See the Impact of Quality Improvement Projects?
July 28, 2017
No Comments
A recent study indicates that more than half of executives get updates about quality only once a quarter, or less. Even organizations with robust quality improvement programs struggle to assess their full impact. How can quality professionals ensure that their results are understood at the highest levels of the organization?
