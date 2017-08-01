Olympus Ultra-Portable EPOCH 6LT Flaw Detector

Optimized for single-handed operation, the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector combines a leading-edge ergo-nomic design with powerful ultrasonic functionality in an instrument built specifically for rope access and high portability applications.

The design of the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector, from form factor to the user interface, is optimized for user comfort, making it easy to use with one hand, so rope access inspection technicians and users that require high portability can do their work comfortably and efficiently.

Fits securely in one hand with minimal wrist fatigue: weighs just 1.95 lbs (890 g) with a grip-oriented weight distribution

Attaches to a user’s leg or harness: rope access technicians can secure the instrument for hands-free operation

Users can navigate the menu using just their thumb: the rotary knob and simple button de-sign make it easy to navigate through the UI, even while wearing gloves

Durable and reliable: engineered to IP65/67 for dust and water resistance and drop tested to protect against the hazards found in challenging inspection environments

The EPOCH 6LT flaw detector’s workflow is simple and straightforward so technicians can spend more time on their inspection and less time adjusting the instrument. Despite the instrument’s small size, it has the features and functions to meet the requirements of nearly any conventional ultrasonic in-spection application, including all the core functionality of the popular EPOCH 650 flaw detector and EN12668-1:2010 compliance.

Intuitive software: a two-screen, icon-based interface makes navigation quick and easy

Efficient inspections: the hardware and software maximize one-handed operation, so users can use their other hand to maneuver the probe

Optional corrosion software: combine the ease of use of a thickness gage with the flexibility of a flaw detector; with center-pin transducer ID for faster set up

Optional Wi-Fi connectivity: take advantage of on-the-go data backups, setup downloads, and powerful cloud applications on the Olympus Scientific Cloud

For rope access technicians, the EPOCH 6LT flaw detector offers features to help keep them safe during challenging inspections. For added efficiency, users can control the inspection parameters with one hand without interrupting flaw scanning. With the rope access accessory kit, technicians can secure the instrument to their leg or harness, leaving both hands free to maintain balance or adjust the probe.

