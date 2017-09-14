3D Printing Expert Mark Beard Joins Additive Industries

Mark Beard has joined Additive Industries. He was most recently the technical director of metal additive manufacturing and 3D printing services provider 3T RPD.

Beard has a master's degree in mechanical engineering and a PhD in material science from University of Exeter will head the growing process and application development team.

"With over 10 years of experience in additive manufacturing, Mark will play an important role in execution of our ambition to become a top 3 OEM of industrial metal additive manufacturing systems," said Daan Kersten, CEO of Additive Industries. "In his position he will contribute significantly to the success of the business cases of our customers in demanding markets like automotive, aerospace, medical implants and high tech equipment parts.

"I am very happy about joining such a dynamic and progressive company. I look forward to being part of all the future exciting developments they have planned," Beard added.

