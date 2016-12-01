New Optical Comparator Fixturing

R&R Fixtures now offers a full range of Optical Comparator fixturing for all your inspection needs, allowing you full capacity to position, stabilize and inspect your part with complete access and viewing circumference around the part. Choose from our three options, fixturing plate with components, rotational angle vise or vertical fixture (shown) all attach to the optical comparator rails via dovetails/ jam nuts and can be used in conjunction with all other R&R Fixturing components. Built for flexibility, ease of use, and most of all unobstructed viewing of your parts on your optical comparator.

