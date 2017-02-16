Q-Mark Manufacturing Inc. Announces Distribution of Dutch Diamond Spheres

Q-Mark Manufacturing announced an agreement with Dutch Diamond Technologies to distribute its solid and coated diamond spheres.

Netherlands-based Dutch Diamond Technologies earned an international reputation for their technology and performance in shaping diamonds for use in industrial applications. After an introduction in Europe, Dutch Diamond Technologies added Q-Mark as a reseller of their high-precision diamond spheres.

Q-Mark can now offer diamond styli to customers.

“We are pleased to offer an additional solution to the many fields that now utilize our products," Q-Mark President Mark Osterstock said. "Diamond spheres have multiple desirable properties and are now an upgrade available for most of our products. Diamond is the hardest substance known. Besides its outstanding wear resistance, diamond resists the build-up of soft materials on its smooth surface. Plus, the highly-polished diamond spheres virtually never scratch the object being measured.”

