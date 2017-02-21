LMI Technologies Promotes Len Chamberlain to VP Sales

VANCOUVER, BC — LMI Technologies, a developer of smart 3D inspection and scanning solutions for material optimization and factory automation, announced the promotion of Len Chamberlain to vice president of sales.

Chamberlain has worked for the company over the last three years, starting out as the business development manager for the HDI product line and moving quickly into the director of sales role.

Over his two years as director, his track record for developing and executing a strategic vision has resulted in the growth of a highly successful global sales group.

He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and business acumen to LMI with over a decade of experience working in senior roles in the 3D machine vision industry. He has a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado.

“Len is a rare breed –– an articulate 3D sales professional who can quickly grasp complex technology and its implications for developing new market opportunities. His talent to connect with people, develop trusted sales channels, and cultivate long term customer partnerships are the many reasons Len has moved into this senior role at LMI,” expressed Terry Arden, CEO of LMI Technologies. “I look forward to working with Len as we roll out our next generation products in the coming years to drive further leadership in the 3D inline inspection market."

