North American Tool CEO Curt Lansbery Wins Award

SOUTH BELOIT, IL — Curt Lansbery, president and CEO of North American Tool Corporation of South Beloit, IL received the 2017 Laurence A. Raymer Headliner Award for distinguished service and achievements in the community.

The award was presented by the Beloit (WI) Daily News, at the Beloit Chamber of Commerce 90th Annual Dinner.

In recognizing Lansbery, Editor Bill Barth said, “He’s a job creator. He’s helped families prosper. He’s made a difference in a commercial sense in the community…and what’s important is that Curt has always used his success to help other people.”

Lansbery has been instrumental in Beloit 2020’s efforts to rebuild the community. He has served as a Board member and longtime supporter for the Beloit Health System. He has also served on the Stateline YMCA Board, Beloit Regional Hospice Board, and the Salvation Army Board, among others. Lansbery is also a very active member at the First Baptist Church in Beloit.

“We have a great town and a lot of opportunity, and I’ve always seen the glass as half full," Lansbery said." In order to keep it that way, it takes a lot of people working together to move forward.”

He mentioned some of Beloit’s recent accomplishments, such as the construction of the new YMCA, the new Hendricks Heart Hospital, which is set to open this summer, and CareerTek at the Beloit Ironworks campus.

Lansbery says winning the award is very humbling. Since 1980, the Headliner Award has honored 41 individuals from the Greater Beloit area.

For more information, visit www.natool.com.