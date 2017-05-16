Hexagon Expands Autonomous Strategy, Acquires VIRES

STOCKHOLM — Hexagon acquired VIRES, a German-based provider of simulation software solutions that support the development, testing and validation of driver-assisted and fully autonomous driving technology.

VIRES’s simulation solutions have been recognized for their robustness, performance and ease of building simulation environments for over 20 years. Their worldwide customer list spans prominent automotive OEMs and suppliers as well as recent entrants to the automotive market to companies in the railway and aerospace industries and elite universities involved in shaping the future of mobility.

“The VIRES acquisition strengthens our CAE (simulation) platform with an industry-proven solution”, says Hexagon President and CEO Ola Rollén. “It also supports our overall autonomous X vision—to deliver a software-driven, intelligent ecosystem that leverages our expertise in 3D mapping and other essential sensor technologies to make safe, autonomous vehicles a reality.”

The company’s core product, VIRES Virtual Test Drive (VTD), supports a wide range of additional tools and services. As a main contributor to the industrial consortia behind interoperability standards, VIRES is a driving force in automotive simulator technology.

